Rhea, who was arrested on Tuesday after three days of questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and later sent to 14-day judicial custody in the matter, moved a bail application in a local Mumbai court claiming she is being falsely implicated in the case.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The special court in Mumbai on Thursday adjourned for tomorrow hearing the bail pleas of prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, arrested in connection with a drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Special judge G B Gurao on Thursday heard the submissions made by the lawyer of Chakraborty siblings well as the special public prosecutor in the case.

The bail applications of four other accused in the case were also heard by the judge and are also likely to pronounce its order on the bail pleas of Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda, Zaid Vilatara and Bashit Parihar on Friday.

Rhea, who was arrested on Tuesday after three days of questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and later sent to 14-day judicial custody in the matter, moved a bail application in a local Mumbai court claiming she is being falsely implicated in the case.

Rhea's bail application said no drugs or psychotropic substances have been seized from her and the allegations, if any, would pertain strictly to smaller quantities.

The bail application further stated that there is nothing on record to suggest that she was in any way involved with the financing of illicit traffic and/or harbouring the offenders in relation to any drugs.

Rhea in her bail plea had also alleged that during her interrogation by the NCB, she was "coerced" into making "self-incriminating confessions".

In the plea filed in a sessions court on Wednesday, Rhea also claimed that her arrest is "unwarranted and without any justification".

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The NCB had earlier said that Rhea, in her statement revealed about her involvement in the procurement of drugs and financial transactions and also her instructions to other accused, Samuel Miranda, Sushant's domestic help Dipesh Sawant and Showik in this regard.

"Therefore, it is clear from her statement that Rhea is an active member of the drug syndicate connected with drug supplies," the agency had said.

Various angles surrounding the death of the Sushant Singh Rajput are being probed by three federal agencies- the NCB, the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra flat on June 14.

Posted By: Talib Khan