The special court will hear the bail pleas of Rhea Chakraborty and his brother Showik Chakraborty, who was also arrested in the same case, on September 10, Thursday, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said today.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bollywood actor and prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Rhea Chakraborty, on Wednesday submitted a bail application in a local Mumbai court, in which she claimed that she is being falsely implicated in the case after the 28-year-old actress was arrested on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody till September 22, in a drug case linked with actor’s death.

The special court will hear the bail pleas of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, who was also arrested in the same case, on September 10, Thursday, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said today.

In her bail application, as reported by news agency ANI, the Jalebi actress stated that ‘that no drugs or psychotropic substances have been seized from her and the allegations, if any, would pertain strictly to smaller quantities. Thus, the offence, if any is bailable’.

The bail application further stated that there is nothing on record to suggest that she was in any way involved with the financing of illicit traffic and/or harbouring the offenders in relation to any drug.

“NCB in its remand application on September 8 said that the actor allegedly only procured drugs for Rajput”, the application said.

It further stated that “NCB said Chakraborty is an "active member" of a "drug syndicate" only on allegations that she was managing finance for drug procurement with Rajput and procuring drugs for him”.

“NCB is silent on the amount of financing, quantum of drugs and types of drugs allegedly procured and financed by Chakraborty. There is no evidence of Rhea procuring or financing any drugs outside of the period when she was with Sushant”, Rhea’s bail application said.

The application also stated that the NCB has not disclosed any connection between Chakraborty and any drug peddler. Chakraborty also stated that she was interrogated by male officers and not even a single female officer was present during her interrogation.

On Tuesday, Chakraborty was sent to 14-day judicial custody after her bail plea was rejected by the court. She spent the night in NCB office in Mumbai and was sent to Byculla jail on Wednesday morning.

The NCB launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan