Mayawati’s remarks came days after Sushant Singh Rajputs’ father KK Singh lodged an FIR against Sushant’s friend and actress Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her and six others of abetting the actor’s alleged suicide.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Favouring a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday said that the case was getting ‘murkier’ day by day and a CBI probe should be initiated to ensure justice to the bereaved family.

Mayawati’s remarks came days after Sushant Singh Rajputs’ father KK Singh lodged an FIR against Sushant’s friend and actress Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her and six others of abetting the actor’s alleged suicide.

"The case of death of young actor of Bihar origin Sushant Singh Rajput is getting murkier following new facts emerging every day and his father filing an FIR with Patna police. Now it would be better if the case was investigated by the CBI instead of Maharashtra and Bihar police," the BSP leader said in a tweet.

1. बिहार मूल के युवा बालीवुड अभिनेता सुशान्त सिंह राजपूत की मौत का मामला रोज नए तथ्यों के उजागर होने व उनके पिता द्वारा पटना पुलिस में एफआईआर दर्ज कराने से लगातार गहराता जा रहा है। अब मामले की जाँच महाराष्ट्र व बिहार पुलिस द्वारा होने से बेहतर है कि प्रकरण की जाँच सीबीआई ही करे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 30, 2020

Mayawati also advised the Maharashtra government to be serious about conducting the probe in the case. Mayawati further said, "Because of the different stance taken by Congress leaders of Maharashtra and Bihar in Sushant Rajput incident, it seems that their real purpose is to first fulfil their political interests... Maharashtra government should be serious", she said in another tweet.

2. साथ ही, सुशान्त राजपूत प्रकरण में महाराष्ट्र व बिहार के काग्रेंसी नेताओं के अलग-अलग रवैये से ऐसे लगता है कि इनका असल मकसद इस प्रकारण की आड़ में पहले अपने राजनीतिक स्वार्थ की पूर्ति करना है तथा पीड़ित परिवार को न्याय दिलाना बाद में, जो कतई उचित नहीं। महाराष्ट्र सरकार गंभीर हो। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 30, 2020

Her attack on Congress came as several Congress leaders in Bihar have demanded an investigation by the CBI in the case, whereas, Maharashtra Home Minister and Congress leader Anil Deshmukh had rejected the demand for CBI inquiry and said that Mumbai Police is capable of handling the matter.

Sushant, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

The case in which the Mumbai police has been busy quizzing Bollywood's big producers and directors like Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra and others to know the reasons behind the untimely demise of the young actor suddenly took a new turn with Rajput's father lodging the FIR.

“On the basis of a complaint lodged by the deceased actor's father, an FIR was lodged against actress Rhea Chakraborty and six others on July 25 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) including those pertaining to abetment of suicide and fraud”, Inspector General of Police, Patna Zone, Sanjay Singh had said as reported by PTI.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and said that the police should be allowed to do its work.

"Let the police do its job. It has nothing to do with whether a person was a good person or a bad person. It is also about jurisdiction. Approach the Bombay High Court if you have anything concrete," Bar and Bench quoted a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde as saying.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan