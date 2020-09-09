Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested on Tuesday on drug charge related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case, will file a bail plea at a sessions court in Mumbai today

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested on Tuesday on drug charge related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case, will file a bail plea at a sessions court in Mumbai today. On Tuesday, a Magistrate Court in Mumbai dismissed her bail plea and sent the actor to 14-day judicial custody. She will be shifted to Mumbai's Byculla jail today. The 28-year-old had spent the night at NCB's Mumbai office. After her arrest, the anti-drugs body told the court Chakraborty was a part of an active drugs syndicate and was connected with drug supplies. Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested on Friday night under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after questioning of 10 hours.

Anurag Kashyap shares screenshots of his WhatsApp chat that he had with Sushant Singh Rajput's manager on June 14, after the actor was found dead at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai

Also My conversation with his manager on June 14th . It will show you things if you want to see. It feels horrible to do this but can't keep it back .. and for those as well who think we didn't care for the family . As honest as I can be .. judge me all you want ..

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been brought to Mumbai's Byculla Jail by NCB officials, news agency ANI reports.

Mumbai: Actor Rhea Chakraborty brought to Byculla Jail by Narcotics Control Bureau officials.



She was arrested by the agency yesterday, in connection with a drug case related to #SushantSinghRajput's death

Actor Rhea Chakraborty being taken from Narcotics Control Bureau office by officials.

