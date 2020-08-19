The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered an investigation by Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) into the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered an investigation by Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) into the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who allegedly committed suicide and was found hanging in his Bandra residence on June 14. The top court had reserved its verdict on August 11.

The Supreme Court also said that FIR filed in Patna is correct and the state of Maharashtra also refused to challenge the order by the Supreme Court. The top court's orders came on the plea of Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty to transfer the FIR, which was filed by the late actor’s father KK Singh, from Patna to Mumbai.

Sushant’s father, KK Singh, over a month after the actor was found hanging in his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others of her family including her brother Showik Chakraborty, in Patna, and accused the 28-year-old actress of cheating Sushant financially and also harassing him mentally, driving him to commit suicide. However, in her defence, Chakraborty, told the top court that the Bihar Police's FIR was completely illegal and the state did not have jurisdiction to send the case to the CBI.

2:05 pm: It was duty of Bihar Police to probe after complaint, but they didn't get cooperation in Mumbai. Behaviour meted out to our IPS officer is known to all. With SC verdict, it's clear what happened wasn't right. Any political comment in this situation isn't right: Bihar CM to ANI

2:00 pm: These things are not about politics, they are about justice. We are focused on providing justice. What was said, was not right. Probe will speed up now. Today it was proved that we abided by law in the steps we took: Bihar CM on personal comments against him

1:55 pm: I'm sure his (Sushant's) soul will now rest in peace that a fair investigation will happen. I also wish to appreciate the courage & perseverance shown by his father & family members that justice is done. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

1:50 pm: It is not a setback. The decision of the Supreme Court has to be obeyed. The higher authorities of our government will take a decision on what has to be done now: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on SC's verdict on #SushantSinghRajput death case

1:45 pm: Supreme Court verdict makes it clear that probe by Bihar Police & FIR registered here were correct. Not just #SushantSinghRajput's family or people of Bihar, entire country is concerned over the matter. With CBI probe, people can trust there'll be justice: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

1:40 pm: Its a matter of great moment that SC has transferred the investigation to CBI. I would expect that CBI will now undertake a professional character & conduct a time-bound investigation: Union Law & Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on SC verdict in #SushantSinghRajputCase

1:30 pm: Rhea will appear and face the investigation by the CBI as she has done earlier with the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate. She maintains that the truth will remain the same whichever agency investigates the case: Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde

1:25 pm: SC after examining the facts and circumstances of the case and the report of the Mumbai Police has observed that it will be the desired justice as Rhea herself called for a CBI investigation: Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer

1:10 pm: Maharashtra government should introspect on the way Sushant Singh Rajput's death case was handled in the State: Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Supreme Court orders CBI probe in the case

1:00 pm: I think SC verdict is natural. There were too many things that were odd about these two Bollywood deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and his former business manager. This whole issue had struck a chord with millions of people. He had symbolised aspirational India: Jay Panda, BJP

12:55 pm: The Supreme Court verdict has come, once we get a copy of the order we will comment on it: Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh

12:50 pm: It's (SC order for transferring the case to CBI) a matter of satisfaction for people of Bihar who want fair investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. It was unfortunate that Mumbai police was not carrying out proper investigation in case: Union minister and Arrah MP RK Singh

12:45 pm: Sushant Singh Rajput was a talented actor & died well before his full potential could be realised. Many are keenly awaiting the outcome of the probe so speculations can be put to rest. Therefore a fair, competent, impartial investigation is need of the hour: Supreme Court in its order

12:35 pm: I welcome the Supreme Court verdict recommending CBI probe in the case. This is a victory for justice. On 30th June, we had demanded a CBI probe. But, the Bihar Government took 42 days to wake up: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on #SushantSinghRajput death case

12:25 pm: Supreme Court has given its verdict, it is not right to make political comments. Our state's justice system has always been one of the best in the country, no one is above law here & to provide justice to all has been the norm: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena

12:15 pm: Those in the government who know the law, the Mumbai Police Commissioner or our Advocate General can talk about it, it is not fit for me to comment on the verdict of Supreme Court: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena on Sushant Singh Rajput death case

12:00 pm: It is a very important day for #Sushant Singh Rajput's family and his fans all over the world. Supreme Court accepted all our points, it also held that what Maharashtra Police was doing was in a limited scope: Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father

11:55 am: Once we get the order copy, we will examine it and decide further course of action. We have spoken to our advocates in the Supreme Court to send us the order copy: Mumbai Police Commissioner, Parambir Singh

11:51 am: Not only the truth will surface now but those name will also come out who were behind disrupting the investigation in the case. I hope the Court's order has brought relief to #Sushant Singh Rajput's family: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan

11:45 am: "SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. May the truth always prevail", tweets Akshay Kumar

11:42 am: "Bihar ke mukhyamantri pe comment karne ki aukaat Rhea Chakraborty ki nahi hai," says Bihar DGP when asked about the actor's comments on CM Nitish Kumar.

11:39 am: Bihar DGP says, "I'm very happy. SC order has strengthened trust people have in the Court & has assured the nation that justice will be delivered...Today's verdict has proved that Bihar Police was correct. The way Mumbai Police behaved was illegal.

11:36 am: "Justice is the truth in action.. Truth wins .... #1ststeptossrjustice", says Ankita Lokhande.

11:34 am: Congratulations to my extended family!! So happy... the first step towards victory and unbiased investigation. Thank you, God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!!", Sushant's sister

11:32 am: Our family thanks the Supreme Court, and all those who were a part of this movement for justice. Now, we are certain that Sushant will get justice: Niraj Singh Babloo, Bihar BJP MLA & relative of #SushantSinghRajput

11:28 am: I am very happy. The Supreme Court's order has strengthened the trust people have in the Court and has assured the nation that justice will be delivered in the #SushantSinghRajput's death case: Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey

11:25 am: SC also said that any other FIR registered in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput's death will also be investigated by the CBI. We hope that we should get justice very soon. The family is very happy with the verdict: Vikas Singh, Lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father

11:15 am: This is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family. SC ruled on all points in our favour. The Court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct: Vikas Singh, Lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father

11:10 am: FIR registered at Patna was correct. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, says Supreme Court

11:05 am: Supreme Court orders CBI investigation in #SushantSinghRajput death case

11:02 am: Supreme Court begins pronouncing a verdict on actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of investigation in #SushantSinghRajput death case from Patna in Bihar to Mumbai

11:00 am: "Lead us from darkness unto LIGHT! Sharnagati," Shweta, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister tweeted with a folded hands emoji on Wednesday. She also shared a picture from 'Mahabharata' featuring Lord Krishna and Arjun on a chariot during the battle against Kauravas.

10:50 am: "Judgment comes today I consider is likely to be favourable. But remember it is single judge court which basically considers whether the Bihar FIR be transferred to Mumbai. For transfer of both investigations to CBI is normally of a 2 judge, but Article 142 empowers this judge too", BJP MP Subramanian Swamy

10:40 am: We will decide the way forward after the Supreme Court verdict today: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on #Sushant Singh Rajput death case

10:30 am: We all are waiting for justice from SC (on Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of probe from Patna to Mumbai). Entire country knows how much effort Mumbai police was putting. Bihar police stand with justice: Bihar Police Assoc. Pres Mritunjay Singh

10:15 am: Rhea in her submission to SC, said that the Bihar Police's FIR was "completely illegal" and the state did not have jurisdiction to send the case to the CBI. However, she said that she has no objection if SC transfers the case to CBI.

10:00 am: Rhea Chakraborty filed a plea in the Supreme Court to transfer the FIR against her in Patna to Mumbai.

9:45 am: What appears is that the Mumbai Police was trying to close the case. It is only after Sushant Singh Rajput's family filed an FIR, a serious probe started. We'll ensure that the family gets justice: Bihar Minister and JDU leader Sanjay Jha on Sushant Singh Rajput death case

9:30 am: The entire country is awaiting the Supreme Court's verdict today, says Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey

9:25 am: The SC will be pronouncing its verdict on Rhea’s transfer of FIR plea and will also end the debate whether the CBI will be allowed to take over the probe into Sushant’s death or not.

9:15 am: On the FIR by KK Singh, the complaint spawned two separate investigations by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate, which probes financial crimes.

9:10 am: Sushant’s father KK Singh on July 25 lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others in Patna, accusing her of financially cheating him of crores and harassing him mentally driving him to suicide.

9:00 am: Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra residence on June 14. The Mumbai police in its initial investigation said that the actor committed suicide and began investigating industry rivalries and depression as probable causes.

