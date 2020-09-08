Sushant Singh Rajput Case: The case was registered after the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty claimed they prescribed drugs to him without consultation.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Mumbai police have registered an FIR against actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters and others for abetment to suicide and criminal conspiracy by prescribing him medicines banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

The case was registered after the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty claimed they prescribed drugs to him without consultation, the official said. The case has been transferred to the CBI for further investigation in accordance with orders of the Supreme Court, Mumbai Police said.

On the other hand, the Narcotics Bureau's questioning to actress Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput will continue today. The agency has already questioned her for two consecutive days.

Here are the latest updates on the bis story:

FIR against Sushant's sisters

An offence has been registered against Sushant's sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh, Delhi-based doctor Tarun Kumar and others.

Rhea in her complaint claimed these persons hatched a conspiracy and obtained false prescription on the letterhead of a government hospital for banned medicines and administered the same to the actor without supervising doses and quantity.

In her police complaint, Rhea had sought that an FIR be registered under IPC, NDPS Act and Telemedicine Practice Guidelines. She had also accused Priyanka of molesting her.

Rhea had accused Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and others of forgery and preparing a "fake" prescription of medicines for anxiety for the 34-year-old actor, who was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

