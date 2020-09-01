Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Today, the agency is expected to record the statements of Sushant's sisters and his brother-in-law OP Singh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The CBI will again interrogate actress Rhea Chakraborty for the fifth straight day in connection with the death of her boyfriend and Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress has already been grilled for around 35 hours by the central probe agency in the last four days.

Along with Rhea, her brother Showik, Sushant's friend Samuel Miranda, his housedomestic help Keshav and his former manager Shruti Modi were also questioned by the CBI on Monday. Today, the agency is expected to record the statements of Sushant's sisters and his brother-in-law OP Singh.

Here are the LIVE updates on the big news:

08:22 am: In a recent interview, Shruti Modi's lawyer alleged that Sushant's family knew that he consumed drugs and his relations with the family members were not very cordial.

08:15 am: Gaurav Arya has denied all allegations of selling or peddling any kind of drugs to Rhea Chakraborty. He had earlier told news channels that he has never dealt in narcotics and his last interaction with Rhea was about three years ago, adding he will "comply" with all legal procedures.

