New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A special court in Mumbai will today hear the bail pleas of prime accused Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty in the sensational case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

The 28-year-old actress had filed a bail petition on Wednesday stating that she is being falsely implicated in the case. In her bail application, Rhea had stated ‘that no drugs or psychotropic substances have been seized from her and the allegations, if any, would pertain strictly to smaller quantities. Thus, the offence, if any is bailable’.

Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday for her alleged involvement in a drugs case linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She was arrested after three days of questioning by the NCB and was on Wednesday moved to Byculla Jail, the only prison for women in Mumbai.

- The special court will hear today the bail application of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty.

- The bail application further stated that there is nothing on record to suggest that she was in any way involved with the financing of illicit traffic and/or harbouring the offenders in relation to any drug

- The bail plea also claimed that she was ‘forced into making self-incriminatory confessions’ on the day of her arrest.

- Rhea on Wednesday filed a bail in a Mumbai sessions court. In her bail plea in the special court, Rhea has stated she is innocent and accused the NCB of ‘falsely implicating’ her in the case.

- On Wednesday, Rhea was shifted to the Byculla jail, the only women jail in Mumbai, where Sheena Bora murder accused Indrani Mukerjea and Bhima-Koregaon case accused Sudha Bharadwaj, too, have been lodged.

- The magistrate court sent the Jalebi actress to 14-days of Judicial Custody till September 22. Showik and other accused have been sent in judicial custody till September 23.

- After her arrest on Tuesday, Rhea spent her night in the NCB office in Mumbai after a local Magistrate court rejected her bail plea.

- The NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday after three days of questioning by the drug control agency. She has been booked under Section 27 A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

