Rhea Chakraborty will remain in the Byculla jail, where she was shifted on Wednesday, till September 22. Her brother and four other accused will remain in jail till September 23.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The bail plea of prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday, was rejected by the special court in Mumbai on Friday. Rhea Chakraborty will now remain in jail till September 22.

The court also rejected the bail pleas of Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty and other four accused -- Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda, Zaid Vilatara and Bashit Parihar -- arrested in the same case earlier by the NCB. They will remain in the judicial custody till September 23. The court had reserved its orders on Thursday.

Here are the Latest Updates on the high-profile case:

- Rhea Chakraborty will remain in the Byculla jail, where she was shifted on Wednesday, till September 22. Her brother and four other accused will remain in jail till September 23.

- Bail pleas of Showik Chakraborty, Rhea Chakraborty, Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant & Samuel Miranda have been rejected by a special court in Mumbai. They're arrested by NCB in connection with drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput case.

- The special court will pronounce the orders on the bail pleas of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty today.

- The court reserved its order on Thursday

- The bail pleas of Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant & Samuel Miranda were also heard by the Mumbai special court on Thursday.

- Special judge G B Gurao on Thursday heard the submissions made by the lawyer of Chakraborty siblings well as the special public prosecutor in the case.

- The bail plea also claimed that she was ‘forced into making self-incriminatory confessions’ on the day of her arrest.

- Rhea on Wednesday filed a bail in a Mumbai sessions court. In her bail plea in the special court, Rhea has stated she is innocent and accused the NCB of ‘falsely implicating’ her in the case.

- On Wednesday, Rhea was shifted to the Byculla jail, the only women jail in Mumbai.

- Rhea’s brother Showik, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda and his house help Dipesh Sawant were earlier arrested by the NCB in the same case and sent to Judicial Custody till September 23.

- After her arrest, the magistrate court sent Rhea to 14-days of Judicial Custody till September 22.

- The Narcotics Control Bureau in its remand application had claimed that Rhea Chakraborty used to procure drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.

- NCB on Tuesday arrested Rhea Chakraborty after three days of questioning. She was booked under Section 27 A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Posted By: Talib Khan