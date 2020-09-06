Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Day after getting the custody of Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday summoned actress Rhea Chakraborty in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

In its summon to the 28-year-old actress, the central probe agency has asked Rhea, who was in a live-in relationship with Sushant, “to join the investigation and come either on her own or with the team”.

Rhea Chakraborty is the key suspect in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant, 34, had allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. Since his death, various agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), are probing the matter.

Here are the latest updates from the big story:

Rhea to be questioned at 11 am

Media reports suggest that Rhea will arrive at the NCB in Mumbai at 11 am. The actress has also sought security from the Mumbai Police.

'Congratulation India, you've demolished a middle-class family': Rhea Chakraborty's father breaks silence after son Showik's arrest

In a message, Rhea’s father ‘congratulated India’ and thanked the people across the country for “effectively demolishing a middle class family”. Read full story here.

Dipesh Sawant to appear before court today

Dipesh, the house help of Sushant, will appear before the court today. He was arrested by the agency yesterday. Media reports suggest that Dipesh will appear before the court at 11 am.

'Rhea asked to come either on her own or with the team'

The NCB also informed that the 28-year-old actress was issued a summon while she was at her home. She has been asked "to join the investigation, and come either on her own or with the team".

#RheaChakraborty has been asked to join the investigation today itself. She has to appear before NCB today: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) https://t.co/TsenXdaqjT — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020

NCB issues summon to Rhea Chakraborty

The NCB on Sunday morning arrived at the residence of Rhea Chakraborty and issued a summon to the actress. "The team has come to serve the summon. It depends upon her, as she has to join investigation. She can come on her own or she can come with the team," the NCB said, as reported by news agency ANI.

