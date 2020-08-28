LIVE Sushant Singh Rajput Case Updates: Sushant Singh Rajput had allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on July 14.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Sushant Singh Rajput had allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on July 14. However, the mystery around Sushant's death was getting murkier and darker with each passing day, forcing the Supreme Court to order a CBI probe. Apart from the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is also investigating the case to solve the mystery around his death.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's girlfriend who is also the prime suspect in the case, has opened up about the late actor's death and has made some sensational revelation. In an interview with a leading news channel, the 28-year-old actress revealed that she had a "strained relationship" with Sushant's family members and left his house after the late actor asked him to do so.

Here are the LIVE updates on big story:

13:10 pm: According to a RepublicTV report, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will soon summon Rhea Chakraborty. "Our probe is different. While we have registered a case against Rhea and others, we have a clear cut mandate that we will probe the whole drug cartel in Mumbai," Republic TV quoted NCB sources as saying

12:18 pm: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale meets actor Sushant's father KK Singh and his sister Rani Singh in Faridabad

12:16 pm: 'You have guts to come on national media': Sushant Singh Rajput's sister rips into Rhea Chakraborty over TV interview

11:55 am: "Rhea Chakraborty cannot escape the investigation being done by CBI, ED and NCB. We want the agencies to complete the probe soon and arrest her," ANI quoted Sushant's relative and BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo as saying

11:33 am: According to report by RepublicTV, the CBI Rhea "will be confronted with statements of those who stayed in Sushant's house". She will be also be asked about the events that occurred in the 6 months

11:02 am: Rhea Chakraborty arrives at DRDO guest house

10:38 am: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty reveals what happened on June 8

10:36 am: Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani arrives at DRDO guest house. He has been summoned by CBI for questioning

10:34 am: "What Rhea said in her interview was only that I didn't raise bills in her case and whatever people are saying that I approached her for this case and offered my services for free is not true. Fees is a matter between me and my client," news agency ANI quoted Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde as saying

10:34 am: Rhea is the prime suspect in the case

10:26 am: The CBI today has summoned Rhea Chakraborty for questioning. Rhea, 28, was called for questioning at 10 am

