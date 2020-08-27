Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE: The NCB joined the probe after the ED obtained "deleted WhatsApp messages" after forensic examination of her phone.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Three central probe agencies - CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Bureau - are investigating the sensational case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death with the spotlight focused on the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty who is the prime suspect in the case.

The NCB joined the probe after the ED obtained "deleted WhatsApp messages" after forensic examination of her phone, which indicated dealings in banned drugs and chats about the procurement and consumption of these drugs that includes cannabis.

Here are the LIVE updates on the big news:

10:58 am: Indrajeet Chakraborty, father of actor Rhea Chakraborty, has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) again.

10:57 am: If the CBI takes her (Rhea Chakraborty) into custody without any hard evidence and she gets bail, then the entire exercise would be counter-productive: Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant's father

10:35 am: NCB team from Mumbai has also been asked to start analysing the network of drug peddlers in Mumbai. It has also been asked to look into the Bollywood network: Narcotics Control Bureau

10:26 am: Rhea has been questioned by the ED about these suspect drug deal messages deleted from her phone and her statement on these allegations has been recorded by it under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

10:20 am: A team has been formed and left from Delhi for investigation in the drugs-related matter in the case. Investigation has been put into motion: Director General, NCB

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta