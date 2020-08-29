Sushant Singh Rajput Case Updates: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by CBI again

Sushant, 34, had committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With the mystery over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death getting murkier with each passing day, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has decided to tighten its noose of Rhea Chakraborty, who is the prime suspect in the case, and has issued a summon against her again. The 28-year-old actress, who was in a live-in relationship with Sushant, will appear before the agency at 10.30 am on Saturday.

Rhea had appeared before the CBI on Friday. The probe agency had questioned the actress for more than 10 hours on Saturday. Apart from Rhea, the probe agency on Friday also questioned her brother Showik, Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and manager Samual Miranda at the DRDO guesthouse.

Sushant, 34, had committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. His death, however, has been surrounded with mysteries and his fans and family members have been constantly asking that the mystery around his sudden demise should be solved. Following this, the Supreme Court had directed the CBI to probe Sushant’s death.

Here are the latest updates from Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case:

CBI to conduct polygraph test of Rhea Chakraborty, other prime suspects: Reports

Mumbai Police to provide protection to Rhea Chakraborty

The Mumbai Police will provide protection to Rhea whenever she commutes from her residence to DRDO guest house, said a Mumbai Police official, adding that "this is being done on the request of CBI".

NCB to summon everyone related to Sushant death case

According to a report by Republic TV, the NCB will summon everyone related to Sushant's death case.

Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani arrives at DRDO Guest House for introgation

Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani, along with the late actor's cook Neeraj Singh and staff Keshav Bachner, has arrived at the DRDO Guest House for questioning. Siddharth was also questioned by the CBI on Friday.

NCB arrests two drug peddlers in Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday morning arrested two drug peddlers in Mumbai, reported news agency ANI. As per media reports, the two peddlers used to supply drugs in Bollywood.

Rhea Chakraborty summoned by CBI again

Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the CBI again. According to media reports, the actress, 28, will appear before the central probe agency at 10.30 am at the DRDO Guest House. The agency had grilled the actress for more than 10 hours on Friday.

