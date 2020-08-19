Directing CBI to investigate the case, the top court asked Maharashtra Police to assist the probe agency in the matter.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered CBI investigation into Sushant's Singh Rajput death. Notably, the Centre has already allowed the central probe agency to investigate the senstational case.

Directing CBI to investigate the case, the top court asked Maharashtra Police to assist the probe agency in the matter and to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to CBI.

A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy passed the order while hearing the plea filed by Rhea Chakraborty who had sought transfer of the FIR to Mumbai filed against the actress and her family in Patna by Sushant's father.

The court also observed that the FIR lodged in Patna by KK Singh was "lawful", adding that Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order.

"Bihar government had the right to refer the Patna FIR lodged by Rajput's father to CBI. The probe agency will be competent to probe not only Patna FIR but any other FIR related to Rajput's death case," the court ruled.

Justice Roy also said that Maharashtra government must comply with the orders since it is a court-ordered probe.

Reacting to the verdict, Mumbai Police Commissioner said that they will decide the further course of action after reading the detailed copy of the court order.

Hailing the court verdict, Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant's father, said that it was a victory for the actor's family. "This is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family. SC ruled on all points in our favour. The Court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct," he said.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey too hailed the verdict, saying that the court's verdict has ensured that justive will be delivered in the case.





TV actress and Sushant's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande tweeted: " Justice is the truth in action."

Justice is the truth in action 🙏🏻

Truth wins .... #1ststeptossrjustice pic.twitter.com/2CKgoWCYIL — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 19, 2020

Sushant was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The initial investigation by Mumbai Police and the postmortem report confirmed that the 34-year-old committed suicide. Since then, Mumbai Police has been probing several angles, including professional rivalry depression as porbable causes.

A month later, Sushant's father KK Singh lodged a police complaint in Patna against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea and her family, accusing them of cheating Sushant financially and harassing him mentally, driving him to end his life. The top court had reserved its verdict on Rhea's plea on August 11. At the outset, the Bihar government had told the court that “political clout” has not allowed Mumbai Police to even register an FIR in the Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, even as the Maharashtra government maintained Bihar completely lacks jurisdiction in the matter.

