New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The shocking demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput continues to remain a sensation amid the numerous death and conspiracy theories with the spotlight on his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is on the radar of the investigation by the CBI.

Amid the tug-o-war between Mumbai and Bihar governments over the case, the probe agency continues to probe all possible angles, including professional rivalry, to find out what may have led the actor take the extreme step of ending his life.

Here are the latest updates on Sushant Singh Rajput death case:

The Supreme Court will hear today Rhea's plea in which she has sought transfer of case investigation to Mumbai from Patna. The Maharashtra government has favoured Rhea's contention, saying that CBI has nothing to do with the case. On the contrary, the Bihar government has contended that since the probe is done by the CBI, Rhe'a plea does not hold any hold any ground.

Case blown out of proportion as Bihar elections are due, subjected to media trial, Rhea to SC

Rhea on Monday told the Supreme Court the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has been blown out of proportion as elections are due in Bihar and claimed she was being subjected to media trial due to "constant sensationalisation" causing her "extreme trauma".

The actress also submitted in an additional affidavit filed in the apex court she should not be made "scapegoat of political agendas" in the case, and alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is "reported” to be responsible for registration of the FIR in Patna" against her.

The CBI has since taken over the probe after the Centre gave its approval following a recommendation by the Bihar government.

It has re-registered the Bihar police's First Information Report(FIR) of alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against Chakraborty, who was Rajput's girlfriend. Others named in the FIR are Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi, the business manager of Rhea and Rajput.

The FIR was based on the complaint of Rajput's 77-year-old father Krishna Kishore Singh, a resident of Patna.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta