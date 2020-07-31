The spotlight in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has now moved on to his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty after the late actor's father KK singh filed a complaint against her.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The controversies and theories around Sushant Singh Rajput’s death refuse to die down with the police investigation now focused on the late actor’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, against whom the late actor’s father has lodged a police complaint, leveling charges of abetment to suicide.

In the 6-page FIR lodged at Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station, Sushant's father has levelled charges of abetment of suicide, financial exploitation, threats, and others. Alongside Rhea, here family members Sandhya Chakraborty, Shaubik Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Shoubik Chakraborty, Samual Miranda, Shruti Modi and others have also been named in the police complaint.

Here are the latest updates on the big story:

Mumbai Police creating obstruction

Meanwhile, Bihar deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday alleged that the Mumbai Police is "putting obstruction in the way of a fair investigation by the Bihar Police in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. In a tweet, he said that the CBI should take over the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Patna Police tightens noose around Rhea

According to Jagran sources, Patna Police team, investigating the case in Mumbai, is tightening the noose around Rhea Chakraborty who is continuously changing her locations to evade arrest.

Sources revealed that police are trying to collect evidences against Rhea, of which the major one could be the late actor's bank statements. They are soon expect to demand for an arrest warrant against Sushant's rumoured girlfriend.

'Suspicious transaction' of Rs 15 crore under ED's scanner

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought details, including a copy of the FIR filed this week based on a complaint by Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, from the Bihar Police.

The FIR mentions a "suspicious transaction" worth Rs 15 crore that has piqued the interest of the Enforcement Directorate which has sought details to look into a possible money laundering angle.

Rhea was into black magic, alleges Sushant's sister Mitu Singh: Reports

According to reports, Sushant's sister Mitu Singh has alleged that she was informed by her brother's house help that Rhea was was into 'black magic'. She reportedly made the revelation during interrogation by Bihar Police when she told that Sushant't house help, who was the first to discover his body on June 14, spoke to her about some misdoings of Rhea.

Bihar Govt moves SC to oppose Rhea's petition

Sushant's family and Bihar government have challenged Rhea's petition in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation against her from Bihar to Mumbai. Bihar government's lawyer Lalit Kishore has said that senior Supreme court advocate Mukul Rohtagi would be appearing for Bihar government in the case whenever it gets listed for hearing.

Meanwhile, Sushant's family lawyer, Vikash Singh said when Rhea doesn't believe in Mumbai police's investigation then why does she want to move the case there. Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty had requested Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI probe into Sushant's death.

