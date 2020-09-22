Rhea was remanded to 14-day judicial custody till September 22 for her alleged involvement in a drugs case linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The judicial custody of actress Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, ends today. Rhea, who is currently lodged in the Byculla jail in Mumbai, is expected to be produced virtually in a court.

Rhea, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 8, was remanded to 14-day judicial custody till September 22 for her alleged involvement in a drugs case linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

NCB summons Deepika Padukone's manager after grilling Jaya Saha

In the meanwhile, the NCB today summoned Karishma Prakash, the manager of actor Deepika Padukone, and Dhruv Chitgopekar, CEO of KWAN Talent Management Agency, of which Jaya Saha - the talent manager of the late actor - is an employee.

News agency IANS quoted an NCB official saying that they have been summoned as some WhatsApp chats showed they were allegedly involved in the drug case.

The major development comes after the agency on Monday Jaya Saha who has reportedly admitted to have been in contact with some top Bollywood celebs regarding procurement and consumption of drugs. The NCB also questioned Saha and Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi in connection with the case.

In one of her leaked chats with Rhea, Jaya appeared to give dosing instructions of an illegal drug to someone, apparently the late actor. "Use 4 drops in coffee, tea, or water and let him sip it. Give it 30-40 minutes for it to kick in," read Saha's alleged text.

Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor to be summoned this week

Meanwhile, the NCB will reportedly summon actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, along with Rakul Preet and fashion designer Simone Khambatta this week for questioning in connection with the agency’s probe against the alleged drug syndicate in the film industry.

NCB had confirmed that names of Sara Ali Khan, Simone Khambatta and Rakul Preet Singh had cropped up during the interrogation of Rhea in the drug allegations linked to the Sushant Rajput case.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta