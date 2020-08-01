Earlier on Friday, In a video statement released by Rhea through her lawyer Satish Maneshinde, the actress claimed her innocence and said that she has full faith in the judiciary and expects that she will get justice. She had also said that she will refrain from speaking about the allegations against her since the matter is sub-judice.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After more than over a month of the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the saga of controversies from every angle have come across and various contradicting theories have surfaced. With the police investigation now focussing on late actor's rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, who faced serious allegations of abetment of suicide, harassment and cheating in Sushant's death case and is now reportedly gone untraceable when a team of Bihar Police had visited Rhea Chakraborty's house in Mumbai according to various reports.

Sushant's father had lodged a 6-page FIR at Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station against Rhea, and her family members including Sandhya Chakraborty, Shaubik Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Shoubik Chakraborty, Samual Miranda, Shruti Modi and others. As per the latest reports, Rhea could not be contacted on her mobile phone either by the Bihar Police. However, it is being reported that Rhea's managers are in touch with the Bihar Police SIT, which is trying to establish contact with the actress accused of abetment of suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Earlier on Friday, In a video statement released by Rhea through her lawyer Satish Maneshinde, the actress claimed her innocence and said that she has full faith in the judiciary and expects that she will get justice. She had also said that she will refrain from speaking about the allegations against her since the matter is sub-judice.

Here are the latest updates on the big story:

'CBI investigation can be done if family demands': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister on Saturday has said that the government can initiate a CBI probe on the condition if the family of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput demands it. Sanjay Kumar Jha, a senior leader of Janata Dal-United and a minister in the state government, has also said that the government wants the truth of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide to be revealed and his family to get justice. For this, if the family wants, then the government is ready to conduct a CBI inquiry in this regard. Meanwhile, Riya Chakraborty has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Patna Police investigation, which has been opposed by Sushant's father and the Bihar government in the court.

'Bihar Police records statements of six-persons for investigation in the case'

The four-member Bihar police team has so far recorded the statements of six persons in relation to the "abetment to suicide" case with the demise of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. "Till now, the police team from Bihar has met the late actor's friends, colleagues, and relatives. They have recorded the statements of six persons- Rajput's sister, who stays in Versova, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, a cook, his friends, and colleagues," the official said. According to the officials, they also gathered information about Rajput's various bank accounts and also visited the banks to look into the financial transactions. A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the actor's death.

'Sushant's sister Shweta urges PM to 'scan the whole case'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti penned down a note on Twitter, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the entire case of the death of her late brother. Shweta has been sharing a lot of updates on her social media handles to seek justice for her late brother. Tagging Prime minister in the post, she wrote, "I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request an urgent scan of the whole case. We believe in India’s judicial system & expect justice at any cost." On Friday, Shweta had taken to Instagram to post a photo of Rajput's whiteboard in which he had written down his plan from June 29, 2020, which includes starting workout sessions and transcendental meditation.

'Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray defends Mumbai police in connection with the handling of the investigation'

Amid the ongoing criticism faced by the Mumbai Police following an investigation into Rajput's death case, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that Sushant Singh Rajput case should not be politicised or used to create friction between Maharashtra and Bihar. He also claimed that stressed the Mumbai Police is not "inefficient" while appealing those who have any evidence in regard to the case to step forward.

Posted By: Simran Babbar