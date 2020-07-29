Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: The lawyer of the late actor's father today said that the complaint was lodged with Patna Police since Mumbai Police was not registering the FIR.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a surprising twist in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, his father lodged a police complaint against his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide.





The lawyer of the late actor's father today said that the complaint was lodged with Patna Police since Mumbai Police was not registering the FIR and instead, it was forcing Sushant's family to give names of big production houses.

"FIR registered now as family was in shock and Mumbai Police wasn't registering FIR, but forcing them to give names of big production houses and get them involved. It was heading in a different direction," said Vikas Singh, Ex-Additional Solicitor General and lawyer of Sushant 's father.

"Patna Police was a little hesitant but CM Nitish Kumar and Minister Sanjay Jha explained the matter to them and FIR was registered. We want that the matter be investigated by Patna Police. The family has not demanded for CBI investigation yet," he added.

Meanwhile, Patna City SP Vinay Tiwari said that preliminary investigation has begun in the case. "FIR has been registered. Preliminary investigation has begun. It is not correct to say at this point of time that who will be questioned. All those who were named by Sushant's father in the FIR, have been booked," he said.





A team of Bihar Police is expected to visit Sushant Singh Rajput's residence in Mumbai on Wendesday to inspect all evidence collected in the ongoing investigation by the Mumbai Police.





Inspector General of Police, Patna Zone, Sanjay Singh said on Tuesday that a four-member team has left for Mumbai to investigate the charges.





Allegations on Rhea, others by Sushant's father





In the 6-page FIR lodged at Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station, Sushant's father has levelled charges of abetment of suicide, financial exploitation, threats, and others. Alongside Rhea, here family members Sandhya Chakraborty, Shaubik Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Shoubik Chakraborty, Samual Miranda, Shruti Modi and others have also been named in the police complaint.





In his complaint, the bereaved father has sought to invoke the provisions of the Mental Health Care Act, alleging that the "machinations" of Chakraborty and her family members had caused his son to crack up, despite a successful career in films, and ultimately drove him to suicide.





Singh futher accused Rhea of befriending his son last year with a clear intent of using his good contacts use for the advancement of her own career.





He has also alleged that the actress was aided by her family members, including parents, since they all were looking to purloin the assets of my son worth crores of rupees and started interfering in all aspects of his life.





Singh wanted a police investigation to ascertain where the Rs 15 crore deposited in a bank account held by Rajput was transferred.







The complaint said Chakraborty and her family convinced Rajput to leave his own residence and stay at a

resort in the vicinity of Mumbai claiming his house was "haunted.







Singh has alleged that Chakraborty got Rajput treated by some "conniving" doctors for mental illness while keeping his family in the dark.



He also alleged that on June 6, less than a week before Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra house, Chakraborty came to his place and decamped with many of his belongings, including cash, his laptop, ATM card and other important documents.



At one point of time, my son decided to give up films, settle down in Coorg and pursue farming. He was

blackmailed by Chakraborty who threatened him that she would make his medical history public and let the world know that he was mentally unstable, putting his career in jeopardy, he alleged in the FIR.



He also claimed that Chakraborty created "distance" between Rajput and his family.



The actor, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. Several political leaders and film personalities have demanded a CBI probe into his death.



Rajput's suspected death by suicide has also triggered a debate on alleged nepotism and favouritism in the Hindi film industry. Several top production houses had allegedly boycotted the Patna-born actor, causing him distress and compelling him to end his life.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta