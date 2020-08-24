Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde clarified that Rhea and her family have not received any summons from the CBI.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Wednesday had ordered the CBI to take over Sushant Singh Rajput's case, after that, the team of investigating agency has summoned many people present at the site of the incident. The Central Bureau of Investigation questioned Sushant’s cook, Neeraj, on Saturday due to inconsistent statements. Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate has also been questioned by the SIT and has been called for the recreation of the crime scene at Sushant’s Bandra residence. Now, the CBI has summoned actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family for the first round of questioning.

The CBI is working in different teams to investigate different angles of the case. One team has interrogated the case diaries that they received from Mumbai Police. The probe agency is also investigating the autopsy report and the forensic reports related to this case. The CBI will also interrogate the staff at Cooper Hospital, where Sushant’s post-mortem was performed. Another team has questioned people who have been present at the scene of a crime and related to the case in any manner. On Sunday, a Special Investigation Team of the CBI had recreated the crime scene at Sushant Singh Rajput’s Bandra residence.

Latest Updates:

Rajat Mewati reaches the DRDO guest house.

Rajat Mewati, who maintained Sushant's account, also reached the DRDO guest house for interrogation.

CBI reached Waterstone Resort

The resort manager is being interrogated, CBI will also question the spiritual healer. A team of CBI reached the Waterstone Resort of Navi Mumbai where Sushant used to come for spiritual therapy. The CBI visit to know why Sushant was taking these therapies and who all were related to this process. According to this report, Sushant used to come at this place in the last months of November, he was a member of this spiritual healing club and visited the place on a daily basis after his shoots.

Rhea Chakraborty and family haven't received summon

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde clarified that Rhea and her family have not received any summons from the CBI and if they receive any summon, they will appear before the agency.

CBI visited Europe resort where Sushant stayed for 2 months

The CBI SIT visited Europe resort where Sushant Singh Rajput had spent two months with Rhea Chakraborty and allegedly fell into the state of depression. The CBI questioned the staff of the resort and tried to analyze Sushant Singh Rajput's behavior in those 2 months. According to Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant was found in depression after coming back from Europe trip.

Rajput's cook, Neeraj called for 4th round of interrogation

Sushant Singh Rajput's cook, Neeraj, reached the DRDO guest house for another round of interrogation. He has been questioning from the last 4 days since CBI has started probe due to his inconsistent and contradicting statements from Sidharth Pithani.

The CBI to visit ED office soon

The Enforcement Directorate has been probing the money laundering angle into the case. Earlier, the ED had recorded statements of Rhea Chakraborty, her family and Sushant Singh Rajput's family. Now the CBI will probe into this matter and will visit the ED office today, said sources.

