New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the drug angle in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, will Saturday produce the late actor's former house manager Samuel Miranda and actress Rhea Chakraborty's younger brother Showik before a Mumbai court. Both Miranda and Showik were arrested on Friday over drug charges following extensive raids on their houses. The NCB has taken Miranda, Showik, and two other persons - Zaid and Kaizen Ibrahim - to Sion Hospital for a medical examination prior to their appearance before the court.

Rajput's family has alleged foul play in his death and filed a case against Rhea, who was the live-in partner of the late actor, his brother Showik and others. His father has accused the actress and his brother of cheating, harassment and driving his son to suicide. Rhea, however, has denied the allegations and said that the actor was not in good terms with father and was suffering from depression.

Below are the latest update on Sushant Singh Rajput death case:

NCB team leaves for Qila court: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has left for Qila court where Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar will be produced. They all were arrested over drug charges.

Zaid, Parihar seeks bail: Alleged drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar have applied for bail in Mumbai Sessions Court. They have been arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau, in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Showik, Miranda tests negative for coronavirus: Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar has undergone coronavirus test. They have reportedly tested negative.

CBI to recreate "crime scene" at Rajput's Bandra residence: A CBI team, along with Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh and AIIMS doctors will reportedly recreate the "crime scene" at the late actor's Bandra residence. Rajput's house staff Neeraj, Keshav and Siddharth Pithani are also present inside the house.

NCB to record Dipesh Sawant's statement today: KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, Narcotics Control Bureau, who is heading the drug probe surround Rajput's death said that they will record Sawant's statement. He has not been arrested as he serves the role of a witness, Malhotra said.

Showik, Miranda taken to Sion hospital for medical examination: Narcotics Control Bureau officials leave from their Mumbai office with Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, and two alleged drug peddlers Zaid and Kaizen Ibrahim. They are being taken to Sion Hospital for medical examination.

#WATCH Narcotics Control Bureau officials leave from their Mumbai office with Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, and Zaid and Kaizen Ibrahim



Showik Chakraborty & Samuel Miranda who were arrested in Sushant Singh Rajput death case y'day, to be produced before a court today. pic.twitter.com/ZPAJbdMgfW — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020

NCB to produce Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty before court: "We have arrested two persons, we will be producing them in the court," Sameer Wankhede, Joint Director, NCB. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, yesterday.

