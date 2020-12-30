BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had written to the Prime Minister's Office inquiring about the status of the case. The letter was then forwarded to the investigation agency by the PMO, to which the CBI has replied now detailing about the case.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said that the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is underway and the probe agency is looking into all aspects of the case and nothing is ruled out yet. This comes after 145 days after the CBI took over SSR's death case, who was found hanging in his Bandra residence in June this year.

"The CBI is conducting the investigation in a thorough and professional manner using the latest scientific techniques. During the investigation, all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as on date," the CBI replied in its letter.

"During the investigation, advanced mobile forensic equipment including latest software has been used for extraction and analysis of relevant data available in the digital devices and also for the analysis of dump data of the relevant cell tower locations related to the case," the CBI said in its reply to Subramanian Swamy.

"During the investigation, all the witnesses have been examined to understand the circumstances and apprehensions raised by the complainant and his family members and other independent sources. An intensive and thorough investigation has been carried out in this regard. The investigation team along with senior officers visited all places of concern - Aligarh, Faridabad, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Manesar and Patna," it added.

"The investigating team and senior officers have visited the place of incident on numerous occasions for a better understanding of the circumstances related to the incident. The experts of CFSL, New Delhi, considered the best in their field in India, also visited and examined the place of incident. The experts also carried out simulation exercise," the CBI said.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also asked about the findings of the case from the CBI. Deshmukh said that the CBI should clarify whether the late actor was murdered or died by suicide.

“It has been four months since the probe was transferred to CBI. People ask me about the conclusion. I think CBI should soon clarify whether it was suicide or murder,” Deshmukh had said.

Sushant Singh Rajput was on June 14 found hanging in his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The initial investigation by the Mumbai police, based on the autopsy called it a suicide, however, the case was transferred to the CBI after allegations by his family members and justice campaigns on social media platforms. In October, the medical board of the AIIMS also ruled out the murder angle and termed it as death by suicide caused due to hanging.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan