Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Over a month has passed after the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput but the mystery over his death seems to continue. On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi alleged that Mumbai Police is "putting obstruction in the way of a fair investigation" in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and demanded a CBI inquiry.

However, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday came in defence of the Mumbai Police and said it will "interrogate and punish the guilty", adding that "bringing politics in the case is the most deplorable thing to do".

"Mumbai Police is not inefficient. If anyone has any evidence they can bring it to us and we will interrogate and punish the guilty. Please don't use this case as an excuse to create friction between Maharashtra and Bihar," Thackeray was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In another statement, Thackeray also slammed former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis for questionning the Mumbai Police's credibility to handle the case, adding that if anyone has any proof related to the case, he or she can bring it to them.

"The opposition can even bring Interpol or followers of the Namaste Trump event into the inquiry. Devendra Fadnavis should understand that it is the same police whom he has worked with in the last five years," news agency PTI quoted Thackeray as saying.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. Since then, Rajput's fans and several politician have alleged that there's mystery behind his death and the Mumbai Police is not handling the matter 'fairly'.

A PIL was also filed in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the CBI. However, the top court dismissed the petition, saying that the police should be allowed to do its work.

"Let police do its job. It has nothing to do with whether a person was a good person or a bad person. It is also about jurisdiction. Approach the Bombay High Court if you have anything concrete," Bar and Bench quoted a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde as saying.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case in connection with Sushant's death. The case has been filed on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR in which Rajput's father has accused actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting the Bollywood actor's suicide.

