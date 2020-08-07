Citing that it wants to be heard ‘in the interest of justice’, the Union government said that it will not cause prejudice to any party in the transfer petition.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Government approached the Supreme Court on Friday, and urged the top court to hear its side out, about the investigative activities going on in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Different legs of investigation are currently being carried out from the end of Mumbai Police, Bihar Police, Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) respectively, with the clash of Mumbai and Bihar Police over investigation rights a consistent national headline for many days now.

Citing that it wants to be heard ‘in the interest of justice’, the Union government said that it will not cause prejudice to any party in the transfer petition. Legal experts saying that the request of Centre, in this case, is a standard procedure originating out of the tussle between two states ( Maharashtra and Bihar).

A complaint filed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s parents alleges actress Rhea Chakraborty of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput to the point of suicide, by almost emptying his bank accounts and drastically reducing his financial backings.

The case based on the complaint filed by Sushant’s father has now been transferred to CBI. Rhea had earlier challenged the complaint filed against her by Patna Police in the Supreme Court, and asked the apex court to transfer the complaint to Mumbai itself.

The court will hear the petition next week. Rhea, her family members and former manager under ED scrutiny too.

Taking the cognisance of the financial irregularities alleged by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a money laundering case against Rhea Chakraborty and her family members , and as per the summons issued Rhea, her father, brother and Sushant’s former business manager, Shruti Modi have been questioned by ED on Friday in Mumbai. Rhea reportedly was “not cooperating” in the ED probe on Friday.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput (34) died an unnatural death on 14th June. His body was found at his flat in Mumbai’s Bandra. Mumbai Police told the media for Sushant’s death to be a case of suicide.

Posted By: Talib Khan