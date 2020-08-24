New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A CBI team on Monday reached the Waterstone resort in Navi Mumbai to look into the ‘spiritual healing’ angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The prime investigative agency has summoned spiritual healer Mohan Joshi who had spent 3 days at the resort with Sushant back in November, according to a report in republicworld.com. The agency also reportedly quizzed the resort manager seeking details pertaining to the case

Earlier, Sushant’s brother-in-law, who is an IPS officer, had spoken about this trip in the informal complaint to Bandra DCP, alleging a threat to SSR's life. He had then written:

“On the pretext of curing him of depression, she and family took him to a resort near the airport and kept him there for months. Since then, they are managing him and his business affairs. He is downhill since then.”

According to the reports, Sushant Singh Rajput used to visit this place daily after completing his shoots. He used to take Spiritual Healing therapy in the resort and was treated by Spiritual healer, Mohan Joshi. Apart from that, Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook Neeraj and flatmate Sidharth Pithani were called fourth time for the interrogation at the DRDO guest house due to their inconsistency in the statements. Also, they both were the eye witness but they were stating contradictory statements.

Now, according to a report published in times now, Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty has also reached the DRDO guest house for interrogation. There are reports that the CBI will soon summon Rhea Chakraborty and her father Indrajit Chakraborty for questioning. However, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde issued a statement saying that Rhea and her family did not receive any summon and they will appear when they will be asked for it.

However, one of the CBI’s SIT team is analyzing Sushant’s forensic reports and his post-mortem reports. The CBI will also record the statement of the doctors and other staff members of the Cooper Hospital where Sushant’s autopsy was performed.

Posted By: Srishti Goel