New Delhi | Jagran News desk: In the latest development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned two Mumbai police officials including the investigating officer. The cops have been called to a guest house where the agency has questioned other people in connection to late actor's death. The agency has asked the police officials to produce some documents related to the case, NDTV reported. However, the cops are unlikely to join the probe on quick notice as one of police official is in hospital while other is under covid quarantine.

Th centra agency, however, is yet to summon Rhea Chakraborty . Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father, had on Monday said that the agency will summon the Jalebi actress after doing its “spadework”. “They are examining everybody and once they are able to do their homework properly, then only they will start grilling Rhea," said Singh.

Meanwhile,Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat-mate, cook and domestic help were again called for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj Singh and Deepesh Sawant reached the DRDO guest house at Kalina in Santacruz, where CBI officials probing the case are staying, in the morning, news agency PTI.

The CBI team also called Rajput’s chartered accountant and accountant for information about his financial transactions, PTI cited an official as saying. A CBI team on Monday reached the Waterstone Resort in suburban Andheri, where Rajput is apparently spent about two months, for questioning its staff in connection with the probe into his death, according to the official.

