New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered FIR against Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The investigating agency booked 6 accused and others in sections including criminal conspiracy, abetment of suicide, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement, theft, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal intimidation. CBI said it is also in touch with Bihar Police.



"... A case is, therefore, registered under section 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306, 506, 120B IPC against (I) Rhea Chakraborty and her family members (2) Sh. Indrajit Chakraborty (3) Sandhya Chakraborty, (4) Showik Chakraborty, (5) Samuel Miranda, (6) Shruti Modi & others and entrusted to Anil Kumar Yadav, Additional SP, CBI, AC-VI, SIT, New Delhi for investigation," read from content from FIR by CBI as reported by news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, the CBI finalised the FIR after the probing agency received a notification from the government to handle the case related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

"After getting the notification from the government, CBI is in the process of registration of the case. We are also in touch with Bihar Police. The FIR will be uploaded soon," said an official as reported by news agency PTI.

The case will be probed by the Special Investigation Team under Superintendent of Police Nupur Prasad and will be supervised by DIG Gagandeep Gambhir and Joint Director Manoj Shashidhar, both senior IPS officers from Gujarat cadre.

Earlier yesterday, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that it has handed over the probe into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

During the Supreme Court hearing on a plea filed by accused Rhea Chakraborty, solicitor general Tushar Mehta told the top court that the Centre has accepted Bihar government's request to conduct a CBI investigation of the case.

However, the Maharashtra government has raised objection to the move as Bihar does not have jurisdiction to start probe in a different state. Mumbai police had registered an accidental death report and an investigation is underway in the case.

Till now, the Mumbai police has recorded statements of 56 people, including Rajput's sisters, Chakraborty and some other film personalities like Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

Bihar Police also swung into action following a complaint by Krishna Kishore Singh, the 77-year-old father of Rajput, and a resident of Patna. Patna Police had registered an FIR under IPC sections related to alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and abetment to suicide among others on the complaint.

