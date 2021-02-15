Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: The petition was filed by Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in September last year.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Bombay High Court will deliver its verdict on Monday in a case filed against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters for allegedly "putting the actor on illegal medication without physical consultation".

On September 7 last year, Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had filed a petition in which she had named a Delhi doctor -- Dr Tarun Kumar -- and blamed the late actor's sisters -- Shweta Singh and Mita Singh -- for allegedly putting him on illegal medication.

Chakraborty, who lodged an FIR at a police station in Mumbai's Bandra, had accused the trio of forging a prescription of medicines that were prohibited under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

However, Rajput's sister had moved the Bombay High Court and demanded the FIR to be quashed, calling it illegal. Demanding strict action, they claimed that the FIR was based on "misleading" media reports and was full of "discrepancies and irregularities".

"A bare perusal of the complaint and the FIR shows it does not make out any cognizable offence. The drugs that have sought to be allegedly given by Dr Tarun Kumar are not banned drugs," they said.

There is no evidence to show the medicine prescribed was administered to Rajput or anyone else, it said.

"There is nothing in the FIR to suggest that the petitioners had used the prescription to buy the alleged drugs from any third party or induced it to Rajput, the plea said.

"The present FIR has been lodged on a very vague complaint based on alleged conjectures and surmises with ulterior motive to frame the petitioners (Priyanka and Meetu)," it said.

The plea also alleged that Rhea Chakraborty was tarnishing Rajput's image by suggesting he was suffering from mental illnesses and was a drug addict.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence in suburban Bandra on June 14 last year.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma