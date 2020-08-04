The Bihar government on Tuesday ordered CBI investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, news agency ANI quoted JDU spokesperson Sanjay Singh as saying.

The announcement came after Sushant's father requested Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to order CBI investigation into the death case.

Several politicians as well as celebrities have been calling for a CBI probe into the case. As per reports, Union Home Minister Amit Shah last month forwarded a letter from former Bihar MP Pappu Yadav seeking CBI inquiry to the concerned ministry.

Hashtags like #WhyDelayInCBIForSSR, #PMModiCBIForSSR, #CBIMustForSushant, #CBIForSonOfBihar have been trending almost every other day on Twitter.

A team of the Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe Rajput's death after his father lodged a complaint in Patna against the late actor's friend Rhea Chakraborty and other members of her family for allegedly abetting his suicide.

Earlier, the Bihar Police team recorded statements of Rajput's sister, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, director Rumi Jaffrey, his cook, friends and doctor. The police also quizzed Sushant's flatmate and creative

content manager Siddharth Pithani and recorded his statement on Monday.

Bihar Police came into the picture after Sushant's father Krishna Kumar Singh last week lodged a complaint in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, for alleged abetment to suicide.

On Monday, Singh made a startling claim saying that he had forewarned Mumbai police about threat to the actor's life way back in February but it failed to take note of it and also did not act upon complaints against named persons a day after his death in June.

"I had told the Mumbai police in February that my son Sushant faced a threat to his life but it did nothing. When my son died on June 14, I requested them to take action against named persons. But nothing came of it even after 40 days. Left with no other option, I lodged a case at a police station here in Patna," he said in a video statement.

The Mumbai police commissioner, however, insisted at his press conference that Rajput's family had made no such complaint. "The statements of Sushant's father, sister and brother-in-law were recorded on June 16. At that time, they neither raised any suspicion nor complained about any lapse in our probe," he said.

