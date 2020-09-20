According to a report by news agency IANS, the AIIMS team probing Sushant's death found out that the viscera extracted from the actor’s body is "of very less quantity and degenerated".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Forensic Board, which is probing evidence tampering in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, has found out that the viscera extracted from the actor’s body was ‘not preserved properly’.

"The viscera has degenerated. It makes chemical and toxicological analysis really difficult," IANS quoted AIIMS sources as saying.

The viscera was extracted from Sushant’s body by the Mumbai Police or the medical board which conducted the autopsy on the late actor and it holds the key in ascertaining the cause of his death.

The viscera, which usually contains internal parts of the body including liver, pancreas and intestine, was preserved in a bottle and handed over to the police. Later, the viscera sample was sent for testing to the forensic science laboratories to rule out poisoning or intoxication in the event of death.

The Mumbai Police had questioned several witnesses, conducted forensic probes but did not test the crucial viscera sample. Subsequently, on the request of the CBI, leading forensic experts of AIIMS were asked to examine the lapses in the initial investigations, primarily the forensic aspects. The experts were also given the viscera sample.

The AIIMS team led by one of the top forensic experts of India, Sudhir Gupta, was asked to find out any tampering of evidence on the scene of crime or omission of any forensic sign by the Mumbai Police or the panel of doctors which conducted the post-mortem.

The AIIMS experts were flown from Delhi to Mumbai to make on the spot assessment of the sequence of events and scrutinize the documents related to forensics.

By early next week, AIIMS forensic experts and CBI officials will hold a conclusive discussion on the cause of death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was reportedly found hanging in the bedroom of his duplex flat in Bandra on June 14.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma