On Thursday, the CBI quesioned Rhea's brother Showik, the watchman of his bungalow and his roommate Siddharth Pithani.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The sensational death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is being investigated by three top central agencies - the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau. The CBI took over the case following the Supreme Court's direction on August 19 and today is the eighth day of the investigation.

Rhea Chakraborty, the girlfriend of the late actor, continues to be at the focus on the investigation, along with several others, including her brother Showik Chakraborty and Rajput's friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani.

The CBI is questioning all three of them, based upon the recent revelations in the case and the allegations leveled by Sushant’s family against Rhea and her family.

As per reports, the central probe agency is questioning Rhea on a range of issues, ranging from when they met for the first time till June 14 when the actor was found at his apartment, where the couple used to live together.

These are the questions that the CBI is reportedly expected to ask Rhea:

Who informed Rhea about Sushant’s death and where was she at that time?

Did Rhea go to Sushant’s Bandra apartment after learning about his death? Why did she go to the mortuary?

What led to the breakup between her and Sushant? Did they have a fight and why did she leave Sushant’s home on June 8?

Did Rhea have any communication with Sushant from June 9 to June 14? Did Sushant try reaching out to her after June 8?

What health issues was Sushant suffering from, if any? What treatment was he undergoing? Details of the doctors and medication.

Did Rhea’s father prescribe medicines to Sushant on his own? Did she inform his family that Sushant was "unwell" or under depression?

Why did Rhea demand CBI probe into Sushant’s death? Did she smell any foul play?

Why did Rhea change all the staff of Sushant?

Was Rhea in touch with Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani and Samuel Miranda after his death?

Did Rhea ever consume drugs? Was she supplied drugs by Gaurav Arya?

Why did Rhea have conversation about drugs and its dosage with Shruti and Jaya?

On Thursday, the CBI quesioned Rhea's brother Showik, the watchman of his bungalow, his roommate Siddharth Pithani and house keeping staff at their camp office at the DRDO guesthouse through the day.

Friday's questioning of Rhea by the CBI comes after the actres, in a TV interview on Thursday, opened up about her relationship with the late actor, denying that she was “living off" his money.

Chakraborty said she wanted to attend the funeral but dropped the idea at the suggestion of her friends as the family did not want her there.

Asked about allegations that she was controlling Rajput's lifestyle and staff, Chakraborty rubbished them as “baseless” and most of the staff was either hired by Rajput and his sister Priyanka.

Asked when she got to know about Rajput's mental condition or the fact that he was bipolar, Chakraborty said it was during their Europe trip.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta