New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: It's been two years since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment. As soon as the news of Sushant's death came to the fore in the afternoon of June 14, 2020, the entire country was left in a state of shock as they lost a young and critically acclaimed actor. Sushant Singh Rajput, also known as SSR among his fans, was known for his roles in movies like MS Dhoni, Kedarnath and Chhichhore which gained him immense popularity across the country.

However, for the past two years, Sushant's death is a mystery as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is yet to establish whether the actor died by suicide or if there was a conspiracy behind his untimely demise. The CBI sleuths have always maintained silence on their findings in the probe, asserting that the Central agency is looking into all possible angles.

“There is no change in the status of the case,” a CBI official seeking anonymity said as quoted by Hindustan Times. The agency took over the probe in August 2020 and in these 22 months it has examined different witnesses several times, carried out a detailed analysis of Sushant's social media accounts and a psychiatric evaluation of his state of mind before his death.

Earlier, after the mysterious death of the 34-year-old, his father, KK Singh, complained to Patna police against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her parents and her brother, Showik. The case was further transferred to the CBI to look into the death from the conspiracy angle as the Mumbai police who initially probed the matter didn't find any foul play.

The investigations have still not been concluded as the probe team wants to carefully go through all the evidence before making a decision. “During the investigation, advanced mobile forensic equipment including the latest software has been used for extraction and analysis of relevant data available in the digital devices and also for analysis of dump data of the relevant cell tower locations related to the case,” the CBI statement last year had stated.

Meanwhile, a medical board of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), in its report in September 2020, stated that the actor's death was a case of suicide as no injury or struggle marks were found on his body and his clothing was also not disturbed. The board had said that Sushant died due to asphyxia caused by hanging. Singh’s family has, however, called the findings faulty.

Investigators have visited cities, including Aligarh, Faridabad, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Manesar and Patna, to summon the evidence and record the statements. The CBI so far has examined Singh’s friends, staff, his doctors, Chakraborty and her family members, and several members of the film fraternity.

Posted By: Anushka Vats