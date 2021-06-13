Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: In the past one year, various A-listers of Mumbai’s entertainment world were interrogated by central investigating agencies in the alleged drug angle into the actor’s mysterious death.

Patna/New Delhi/Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death will complete a year on June 14, as the ‘Kai Po Che!’ actor was found dead at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on this day last year. Mumbai Police called it a suicide after preliminary investigations whereas several others including the late actor's father KK Singh wanted the ‘conspiracy’ angle into the death case investigated. In the past one year, various A-listers of Mumbai’s entertainment world were interrogated by central investigating agencies in the alleged drug angle into the actor’s mysterious death. Amid the heated debates on Nepotism, Supreme Court allocated the investigation into the case to CBI.

The question remains, what really happened to the central focus into the case, late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Deleted Instagram posts, then an appearance into Bandra Police station

As the news of the late actor’s death broke, Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was nowhere to be found for a first few couples of days. However, the actress on June 18 gave her statement into the case at Bandra Police station. Before that, Rhea had deleted all her Instagram posts featuring Sushant Singh Rajput except for the one in which the actress was wishing Rajput on his birthday.

CBI took over the case, ED, NCB ensued separate probes

Rhea Chakraborty on July 16, 2020, urged Home Minister Amit Shah to give CBI the investigation charge in the case. On 19 August 2020 CBI took over the investigation.

At the same time, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau also started separate investigations into the case following heated debates and allegations surrounding the drug angle into the case. What happened to Sushant’s finances following his death was a question that was repeatedly raised by his family.

Rhea, brother Showik arrested

On September 4, 2020, Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda. Following this, drug abuse in the film industry became the centre of discussion. Film industry’s A-listers including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh too were called in for interrogation by NCB.

Rhea Chakraborty came out of Mumbai’s Byculla jail on October 8, 2020.

Sushant died by suicide: AIIMS Medical Board

All India Institute of Medical Sciences’ Medical Board led by Dr Sudhir Gupta submitted its report to CBI. A medical report said that the late actor died by suicide. The report also added that Sushant’s body did not have any struggle marks or outer body injuries.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s final on-screen appearance was marked in Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial debut ‘Dil Bechara’. The film first streamed on Disney-Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma