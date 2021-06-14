Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: The CBI also said that its investigation related to the death of the actor has not ended and "all the aspects of the case are being looked into meticulously".

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday, which is ironically the first death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, said that it is confident of a conviction in the drug case related to the actor's death.

Speaking to News18, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said that the agency has managed to gather strong evidence and accounted for seizures related to both the drug case and suspicious financial proceedings which could establish a connection between the two.

“From last year, there has been a substantial rise in the cases. Drugs are being seized in huge contraries. From ‘charas’ to ‘ganja’ to new varieties of drugs like mephedrone are being found," Wankhede told News18. He further added that drugs are being manufactured locally and procured from outside especially during the pandemic via the courier system.

Ever since the NCB started its probe in the alleged drug peddling racket in the Bollywood industry, several consumers, peddlers, and suppliers have been arrested. Recently Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani was also arrested by the NCB in connection to the drug angle attached to the actor’s death. Several other celebrities have also been questioned by the probing agency.

“We are a professional agency and as such we would not want to generalise any industry. The mandate of the NCB is to attack the organised smuggling racket and to take action for violating the NDPS Act,” Wankhede said while talking about the progress made in unearthing the alleged drug racket in the film industry.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday also said that its investigation related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput has not ended and "all the aspects of the case are being looked into meticulously".

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide last year on June 14.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha