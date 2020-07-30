BJP lawmaker Subramanian Swamy, who has been seeking a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case, has now shared a document to support his claim that the actor was murdered

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: BJP lawmaker Subramanian Swamy, who has been seeking a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case, has now shared a document to support his claim that the actor was murdered. The Rajya Sabha MP took to Twitter and shared the snap of the document enlisting as many as 26 reasons out of which 24 support the theory of murder.. The two pointers that support suicide theory are anti depressants drugs found in his room and Sushant’s non-existence on social media. Whereas the pointers supporting the murder theory are location, length of ligature mark, mark on the neck not matching with the cloth used, various marks on the body, CCTV outage, missing room duplicate key, his manager Disha Salian's suicide, changing sim card, no financial crisis, servant changing statement, among other things.

According to the document, the mark on Sushant's neck did not indicate suicide but instead hinted at homicide.

The document further claims that for suicide by hanging, one has to hang himself by removing the table under his feet.

"This huge force is not possible in homicidal strangulation," read the document.

This comes a day after Swamy spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and requested him to green signal a CBI inquiry into the matter.

If Bihar Police is serious about having a say in the investigation into the unnatural death of Sushant Singh Rajput then there is no alternative to a CBI probe since Police of two States cannot separately investigate the same crime. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 28, 2020

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has already announced that there will be no CBI probe in the death case. Sushant was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14. The post-mortem report stated the actor had committed suicide. The police are still investigating the case.

(with inputs from IANS)

