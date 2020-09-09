Let's have a quick look at the chain of events that led to Rhea Chakraborty's arrest in the case.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been brought to Byculla jail women's facility by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials. A Magistrate Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of Rhea who was arrested by NCB in connection with drugs-related allegations in her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The actress has been sent to 14-day judicial custody till September 22. She was arrested after being questioned for three consecutive days by anti-drugs agency. She has been booked under various sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

While Rhea is already under the scanner of ED and CBI on charges of money laundering and abetting of suicide, she was booked by NCB based on WhatsApp chats retrieved from her phone, which revealed alleged conversations around procuring drugs. The 28-year-old has been in the eye of a storm for her alleged role in abetting the suicide of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. Let's have a quick look at the chain of events that led to Rhea Chakraborty's arrest in the case.

Who is Rhea Chakraborty?

Born in Bangalore, Rhea started her career in showbiz in 2009 with MTV India's TVS Scooty Teen Diva. She was the first runner-up on the show. She became a VJ, hosting several shows on MTV. She made her film debut with the Telugu film Tuneega Tuneega in 2012. She made her Bollywood debut with Mere Dad Ki Maruti in 2013. Since then, Rhea has been a part of five films including Mahesh Bhatt's 2018 production, Jalebi.

When did Rhea first meet Sushant?

Rhea reportedly first met Sushant Singh Rajput in 2013 at Yash Raj Office in Mumbai. Rhea and Sushant knew each other for seven years as professional acquaintances at movie screenings and parties. They maintained a cordial friendship and would occasionally communicate with each other. However, they started dating each other after they met at a party in April 2019.

When did they move in together?

The couple moved in together in December 2019 and lived at Mount Blanc, Bandra till Rhea left on June 8, 2020. Rhea had revealed that she and Sushant bought the new house on 10 December 2019.

Who planned the Europe Trip?

Rhea Chakraborty claims she had already booked tickets for Paris for a fashion shoot but Sushant wanted to make a Euro trip out of this, so he cancelled those tickets and booked first-class tickets and paid for hotels as well. "It was me who had a problem with how much Sushant was spending," she said in an interview with India Today. She also revealed she went to Switzerland twice during the trip.

What happened on June 08?

Rhea revealed that Sushant had asked her to leave his Bandra residence, adding that “she thought she can be in a long-distance relationship”. As per Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde, Rhea had arranged a therapy session for herself with Dr Susan Walker and asked Sushant if she could leave after the session. But Sushant told her to leave immediately before Meetu arrived.” However, Sushant'family lawyer Vikas Singh called the incident a ‘mind game played by Rhea’ and added that the late actor realised his mistake in a few days.

Did they communicate between June 08 and 14?

According to reports, Sushant's call records suggest that there was no communication between the late actor and Rhea Chakraborty between 8 June and 14 June. The report points out that Sushant was in touch with his family during this time.

Where was Rhea on June 14?

As per Rhea's account, She was with her brother Showik at her home when one of her friends called her and said there are rumours about his demise. Then, within 10-15 minutes, there was a clarification of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Later, she went to the mortuary to see his mortal remains.

Charges against Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput father KK Singh filed a six-page FIR against Rhea and her family members in July last week making allegations against the actress under various sections including abetment of suicide, financial exploitation, threats, and others. Alongside Rhea, here family members Sandhya Chakraborty, Shaubik Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Shoubik Chakraborty, Samual Miranda, Shruti Modi and others were also named in the police complaint. Sushant's family believed that he had no mental health issues prior to entering into a relationship with her in 2019.



Tussle between Mumbai and Bihar Police and Subsequent transfer of probe

There was conflict between Mumbai and Bihar police over the jurisdiction of probe. Sushant's family made allegations of unfair investigation against Mumbai police. The accused he Mumbai Police of destroying evidence in the matter. The Supreme Court on August 19 transferred the probe to CBI noting the allegation of political interference from both sides.

“Because both states are making acrimonious allegations of political interference against each other, the legitimacy of the investigation has come under a cloud. This Court (Supreme Court) must strive to ensure that search for the truth is undertaken by an independent agency, not controlled by either of the two state governments,” the judgment said.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha