The Supreme Court will hear today actor Rhea Chakraborty's PIL seeking transfer of probe from Patna to Mumbai in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Centre has accepted the Bihar government's request to transfer Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe to CBI. The CBI, which falls under the Union Home Ministry, will now take over the probe. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Wednesday stated in the apex court that the Centre has accepted the request floated by the Nitish Kumar government recommending a CBI inquiry. The Supreme Court is hearing actor Rhea Chakraborty's PIL seeking transfer of probe from Patna to Mumbai in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

An FIR was filed by the Patna Police against Chakraborty on a complaint filed by K K Singh, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abetment of suicide. In her plea, Rhea has claimed that Sushant's father has used his “influence” in filing the FIR at Patna and naming her as an accused in abetment of suicide of his son. The case has already witnessed a tug of war between Bihar and Mumbai Police over the probe in the actor's death.

The hearing before a bench headed by Justice Hrisheksh Roy would be keenly watched as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday recommended CBI probe to the Centre in the sensational case at the request of Rajput’s father, Krishna Kishore Singh. Maharashtra has been opposed to transferring the probe to CBI. Earlier, Chakraborty's lawyer had said that the Bihar government cannot transfer the case related to the death of the actor to the CBI as it does not have jurisdiction in the matter.

Here are the latest developments in connection with the case

CBI probe ordered in the case

Centre has accepted the Bihar government's request. The CBI, which falls under the Union Home Ministry, will now take over the probe. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Wednesday stated in the apex court that the Centre has accepted the request floated by the Nitish Kumar government recommending a CBI inquiry.



Death probe transferred to CBI, says Subramanian Swamy

Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has said that center has informed Supreme Court that the actor's death probe has been transferred to CBI

The SC has been informed by the Centre that Sushant case has been handed over to CBI. Have I completed my commitment and free to go? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 5, 2020

Bombay HC adjourns hearing on PIL seeking transfer of case to CBI

Bombay High Court has adjourned the hearing of a plea seeking CBI inquiry into the case. The Court adjourned the hearing after Maharashtra govt informed it that it hasn't received a copy of the PIL. The court directed petitioner to give a copy of PIL to the state govt.

#SushantSingRajput death case: Bombay High Court adjourns the hearing till August 7 in a PIL demanding CBI inquiry into the case, after Maharashtra govt informed it that it hasn't received a copy of the PIL. The court directed petitioner to give a copy of PIL to the state govt. pic.twitter.com/wo0U0kSfGL — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

We must know the truth, says Anupam Kher

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has said that the case should reach a logical conclusion because his family and fans deserve to know the truth.

"Sushant's family and fans deserve to know the truth. So much has been said, there are so many conspiracy theories, but it is not about who stands on which side anymore, it is about ensuring, that this case reaches a logical conclusion. We must know the truth. #JusticeforSushant," tweeted Anupam Kher from his verified account on Tuesday.

Sushant’s family & fans deserves to know the truth. So much has been said, there are so many conspiracy theories, but it is not about who stands on which side anymore, it is about ensuring, that this case reaches a logical conclusion. We must know the truth._#JusticeforSushant pic.twitter.com/leL6ItKFuu — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 4, 2020

"...There are 50,000 theories and we may or may not agree to them, that's different, but his family and relatives who are fighting for justice, we should make them feel that we are with them. Keeping your eyes shut is a sign of cowardice and it is not good to be a coward," he added.

Posted By: