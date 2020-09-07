Sandip explained why he was present at Sushant's residence immediately after his death and why he contacted the driver of the ambulance.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Film producer Sandip Ssingh has been accused by many in the sensational Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The late actor's friend finally broken his silence, making his private chats with Sushant public.

Sharing screesnhots of his chat with Sushant dated from November 2016 to June 21, 2018, Sandeep Ssingh wrote: "Sorry bhai, my silence has broken 20 years of my image and family into pieces. I was unaware that friendship requires a certificate in today’s time. Today I am making our personal chats public, as this is the last resort which proves our equation."

In another post, Sandip explained why he was present at Sushant's residence immediately after his death and why he contacted the driver of the ambulance in which the late actor's body was taken to Cooper Hospital.

"On 14th June when I heard about you I was unable to stop myself and I rushed to your house in grief but was shocked to see no one present except Mittu Didi. I am still thinking about whether I was wrong to stand by your sister in that critical time or I should have waited for your other friends to come," he wrote.

"Everyone is saying that your family does not know me. Yes, it's correct, I never met your family. Is it my fault to help a grieving sister alone in this city to complete the final rites of a brother?" Sandip added.

He also shared a certificate to clear the air that a case against him was pending in Mauritius.

Earlier, Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Sushant's father KK Singh, had said that said that Sandip was unknown to them.

Sandip Ssingh, the producer of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has faced charges linked to drug use emerging in the wake of Sushant's death. The Congress has alleged that he had close ties with BJP and the party's government in Gujarat even gave him a multi-crore contract recently

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta