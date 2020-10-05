The AIIMS Forensic Panel, in its report to the CBI, has "hinted" that the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was suicide and not murder.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after the AIIMS Forensic Medical Board ruled out murder theories in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Shiv Sena on Monday sought an apology from the politicians and media, who "bark like dogs", for "maligning" the image of Mumbai Police and Maharashtra.

In its mouthpiece Saamna, the party claimed that the BJP-led Centre and its NDA partner in Bihar, JD(U), used the actor's death as a poll plank ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the eastern state.

Meanwhile, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said: "It is as per the reports of Dr Sudhir Gupta, who is the head of AIIMS Forensic Medical Board in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. He doesn't have any political connection or any links with Shiv Sena."

"Since the very beginning, in this case, there has been a conspiracy to malign Maharashtra govt and Mumbai Police. If now CBI inquiry is also not being trusted, then we're speechless," he added.

The AIIMS Forensic Panel, in its report to the CBI, has "hinted" that the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was suicide and not murder. However, CBI is yet to issue an official statement.

Reacting to AIIMS forensic report, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh said: "Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request CBI Director to constitute a fresh Forensic team. How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body, that too on such shoddy post mortem done by Cooper hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned."

The Mumbai Police, citing the autopsy done during the initial investigation, had ruled that it was a case of suicide. However, allegations, murder theories and claims by the actor's family raised doubts on the initial probe.

Last month, the CBI had said that it was conducting professional investigation into the case, while noting that "no aspect was ruled out".

Sushant Singh Rajput had allegedly committed suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor was reportedly suffering from depression and was undergoing treatment over the last few months. His family, however, alleged foul play in his death, following which the Supreme Court handed the probe to the CBI.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta