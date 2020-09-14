Names of Sara Ali Khan, Simone Khambatta and Rakul Preet Singh have surfaced during the interrogation of actor Rhea Chakraborty, NCB said on Monday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In the latest revelation in the drug probe related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau said that the names of Sara Ali Khan, Simone Khambatta and Rakul Preet Singh have come up during the interrogation of actor Rhea Chakraborty, news agency ANI reported. The anti-drug agency, however, did not spell out their roles and said no summons have been issued to these people as of now.

The names of Sara Ali Khan, Simone Khambatta and Rakul Preet Singh have surfaced during the investigation. No summons issued to these people as of now: Narcotics Control Bureau on the questioning of actor Rhea Chakraborty, in a drug case, related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death pic.twitter.com/wCznBZ5WbJ — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2020

Earlier, a news channel had reported that Rhea had named Sara, Rakul and fashion designer Simone Khambhatta, among others, as drug consumers. The report also claimed that the anti-drug agency had prepared a list of 25 Bollywood names who would be summoned for further questioning.

However, NCB deputy chairman KPS Malhotra downplayed the report saying no such list has been prepared by NCB. We have not prepared any Bollywood list. The list earlier prepared was of peddlers and traffickers. It’s getting confused with Bollywood. The names have not been zeroed upon.” he was quoted as saying Free Press Journal.

Three of the suspected drug peddlers were on Monday remanded to NCB custody till September 16 by a court here.

On Sunday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested six more persons, taking the count of people held so far in the case to 16.

These half a dozen accused were identified by the agency as Karamjeet Singh Anand, Dwayne Fernandes, Sanket Patel, Ankush Anreja, Sandeep Gupta and Aftab Fateh Ansari.

They were on Monday produced before a magistrate court which remanded three of them - Anand, Anreja and Patel - to NCB custody till September 16 and sent the rest to jail under 14-day judicial remand.

While praying for their custody, the NCB told the court that Anand appears to be a "major player" in "drug syndicate active in Bollywood and high society".

He is not cooperating with investigation and vital information related to the case is yet to be disclosed by him, the apex drug law enforcement agency said.

