New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Actress Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda have been sent to NCB custody till September 9. The Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB, which is probing the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death, had arrested Showik and Miranda on drug charges and sought a 7-day remand. The court, however, given the agency 4-day to interrogate the accused. The court also sent Kaizan Ibrahim, one of the alleged drug peddlers to 14-day judicial custody.

Earlier on Friday, the NCB had arrested both the accused following extensive raids on their houses in Mumbai. NCB had, earlier in the day, raided Showik Chakraborty's residence in Mumbai's Santa Cruz area and Miranda's house in Andheri West. Both Showik and his sister Rhea Chakraborty, whose role in Rajput's death is also being investigated by the CBI, live in the same house.

The NCB has also arrested two alleged drug peddlers Zaid and Kaizen Ibrahim, who reportedly supplied drugs to the accused. Before being produced in the court, the agency had taken all the four accused to Sion Hospital for a medical examination.

On June 14, 34-year-old Rajput was found dead inside his Mumbai apartment. The police initially said that the Bollywood actor committed suicide but his family alleged foul play and registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty, who was the live-in partner of Rajput, over several charges that included cheating, harassment and abetment of suicide.

After demands from the late actor's family, fans and a section of Bollywood, the case was handed over to the CBI, which has already started its investigation. Rhea has rejected the allegations levelled against her and said that the actor was undergoing depression. The drug angle came after WhatsApp chats of Rhea discussing drugs emerged in the public domain. The actress has denied doing drugs and claimed that Rajput used to smoke marijuana and that she wanted him to quit the habit.

According to reports, NCB is now likely to summon Rhea Chakraborty to its office for questioning on Sunday. Rhea had also featured in the leaked WhatsApp chats where drugs were being discussed. Both Rhea and her brother has reportedly told the probe agency that it was Rajput who used to do drugs and that they were only arranging them for him.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma