Apart from Rhea, the NCB, which has arrested 5 people in the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case, also conducted searches at the residence of Samuel Miranda who was the former manager of Rajput.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday detained Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Samuel Miranda in connection with the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Samuel Miranda was detained under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

The NCB also said that the house searches of Samuel Miranda and Showik Chakraborty, Rhea's brother, has been undertaken. The probe agency also said that both Samuel and Showik have been summoned to join the investigation.

The NCB officials informed that the house search being conducted at Chakraborty and Miranda's residences are as provided under NDPS Act.

"It's just a procedural matter. That is what we are following. It is being done at Rhea's and Samuel Miranda's house," news agency ANI quoted an NCB official as saying.

The central probe agency had registered an FIR in the sensational case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.

According to officials, the ED in its search found that the mobile phone chats and messages indicated procurement, transportation and consumption of drugs.

Zaid Vilatra remanded in NCB custody

Zaid Vilatra, an alleged contraband dealer who has been arrested in connection with the drugs trafficking case, has been sent to the custody of the NCB till September 9. The NCB on Thursday claimed that Zaid during the investigation revealed "names of many persons to whom he supplied drugs".

The NCB further said it is "investigating the drug angle in the case of Rajput's death and therefore, it is highly substantive and needs to be investigated throughly so as to uproot the drug citadel in Mumbai, and especially Bollywood".

"Zaid disclosed that he runs an eatery in Bandra which was not giving any pecuniary gains since lockdown. He also disclosed that he is into drug peddling, especially bud, through which he used to earn a substantial amount of money," news agency PTI quoted an NCB official as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma