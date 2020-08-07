The Jalebi actress was accompanied by her brother Showik Chakraborty during the questioning.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Friday evening left the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai, where she was questioned for almost 9 hours, in connection with a money laundering case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Jalebi actress was accompanied by her brother Showik Chakraborty during the questioning. Other people who were summoned today by the probing agency for questioning was Sushant Singh Rajput’s former business manager Shruti Modi and Rhea Chakraborty’s CA Ritesh Shah, who left the ED office earlier in the day.

According to a report by News18, actress Rhea Chakraborty failed to provide her property documents before the ED despite the agency's reminder about the same two days back. The report further stated that Rhea responded to most of the question by saying that she is not able to remember the sequence of events that happened during Sushant’s death.

Rajput's friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani have also been called by the ED to appear on Saturday in connection with this money laundering case that stems from a complaint filed by the actor's father with the Bihar Police in connection with his death.

Earlier in the day, the 28-year-old arrived at the agency's Ballard Estate office with her brother Showik shortly before noon. Her business manager, Shruti Modi, who also worked for Rajput, also appeared before the agency soon in response to the ED's summons.

The statements of Chakraborty, Modi and Showik were recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said.

Chakraborty, accused by Rajput's father of abetting his son's suicide, had initially refused to appear before the agency citing her appeal pending before the Supreme Court.

"In view of the fact that the ED has informed the media that the request to postpone her attendance is rejected, Rhea has appeared before the ED office," her advocate Satish Maneshinde said.

The advocate, issued a statement, saying Chakraborty is a law-abiding citizen and would cooperate with the probe. Chakraborty has filed a petition in the apex court requesting that the case lodged by the Bihar police against her be transferred to the Mumbai police. The plea will be heard next week.

Rajput's 74-year-old father KK Singh, who resides in Patna, had on July 25 filed a complaint with the Patna police against Chakraborty, her parents (mother Sandhya Chakraborty and father Indrajit Chakraborty), brother Showik, Miranda and Modi and unknown persons accusing them of cheating and abetting his son's suicide. The CBI had re-booked this FIR as a fresh case on Thursday and named as accused the same persons.

Meanwhile, the Centre today also moved the Supreme Court seeking to make itself a party to actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea for transferring to Mumbai an FIR, lodged against her in Patna, in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), in its plea filed in the pending petition of Chakraborty, said, "on the transfer of investigation of the... (Patna) case to the CBI, it is clear that the Union of India is a necessary and proper party to the present proceedings."

Rhea has sought transfer of the FIR, accusing her of abetting Rajput's suicide at his Mumbai residence on June 14, from Patna to Mumbai, on the ground of jurisdiction and the top court has recently sought responses from Bihar, Maharashtra and Krishna Kishore Singh, father of the late actor, on her plea.

