New Delhi | Jagran News Desk:

Bihar Police DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Wednesday said that Rhea Chakraborty is absconding and not coming forward. His remarks came even as Chakraborty's lawyer recently clarified that the actress is not 'missing' and she had not been issued any summons by Bihar police

Rhea Chakraborty is not in touch with us. She is absconding, she is not coming forward. We don't have any information about she being in touch with even Mumbai police: Gupteshwar Pandey, DGP Bihar on #RheaChakraborty https://t.co/mm0fiMxaVh — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

"Rhea Chakraborty is not in touch with us. She is absconding, she is not coming forward. We don't have any information about she being in touch with even Mumbai police, Pandey told news agency ANI. Meanwhile, Centre has accepted the Bihar government's request to transfer Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe to CBI.

We requested BMC to exempt IPS officer Vinay Tiwari from being quarantined. We told them at least send him back as he is an IPS officer. This is not a professional behaviour. This officer is being kept as if he has been arrested: Gupteshwar Pandey, DGP Bihar on #SushantSinghCase pic.twitter.com/2ow7LVvnEp — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

Also, the Supreme Court has refused to grant protection to Rhea Chakraborty. However, SC has asked the other three parties to file their replies over the actress’s plea of transferring the SSR death case to Mumbai police.

Earlier, Bihar police, SP rank IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who has been sent to supervise the case on August 2 was forcibly quarantined by BMC in Mumbai. Bihar DGP

Gupteshwar Pandey urged Mumbai police to exempt their officer from quarantine. He said, “We requested BMC to exempt IPS officer Vinay Tiwari from being quarantined. We told them at least to send him back as he is an IPS officer. This is not professional behaviour. This officer is being kept as if he has been arrested”.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, since then, the case has taken multiple twist and turns. The biggest development was seen when the deceased’s father, KK Singh has lodged an FIR in Rajiv Nagar police station against girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and six others. Today, the center told Supreme Court that the Bihar government’s recommendation over the CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has been accepted.

Posted By: Srishti Goel