New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rhea Chakraborty, who is the key suspect in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Monday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) before again. Rhea had also grilled by the probe agency for more than six hours on Sunday.

Rhea, who appeared before the NCB at 9.30 am, was escorted by police personnel and was seen carrying a bag. The NCB had on Sunday said that it wants to confront the 28-year-old actress with her brother Showik, Sushant’s former house manager Samuel Miranda and his cook Dipesh Sawant.

The central probe agency, which is investigating the alleged drug racket in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, has already arrested Showik, Miranda and Dipesh. The agency has also some alleged drug peddler, including Kaizan Ebrahim. Kaizan, however, has been granted bail by a local court in Mumbai.

Rhea files complaint against Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh for bogus prescription

Rhea, who was in a live-in relationship with Sushant, has filed a complaint against Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar (from RML Hospital, Delhi) and others under IPC, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Telemedicine Practice Guidelines.

In her complaint, the 28-year-old actress states that Priyanka had sent Sushant a prescription by Dr Tarun Kumar and he "appears to have prescribed medication controlled under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 to Sushant without any consultation as mandated by law".

The actress further states that the "drugs prescribed by the doctor (Dr Tarun Kumar) were prohibited from being prescribed electronically under the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines, 2020".

AIIMS forensic team to check Sushant’s viscera report for poisoning

A six-member team of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) will conduct the viscera test in Sushant’s death case to check whether the late actor was poisoned or not. The team is expected to submit its report in ten days.

"AIIMS Forensic Board is conducting a viscera test in SSR case to check for poisoning. Result to come within ten days," said Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of Forensic Department at AIIMS and Chairman of Medical board, as reported by news agency ANI.

CBI grills Sushant’s ex-manager Rohini Iyer

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is also investigating the matter along with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) the death case of Sushant, grilled the actor’s former manager Rohini Iyer at the DRDO Guest House. According to media reports, Rohini had introduced Sushant with Rhea.

Sushant Singh Rajput had allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. However, his death has been surrounded in mysteries, following which the Supreme Court had urged the CBI to look into the matter. Apart from the CBI, the ED and the NCB are also investigating the matter.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma