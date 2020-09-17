New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi High Court has sought Centre's response on actor Rakul Preet Singh's plea to stop media reports from connecting her with the Rhea Chakraborty drug case. Justice Navin Chawla on Thursday issued notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Prasar Bharti and the Press Council of India, seeking their stand on the actor's petition.

The court also asked the authorities to treat her plea as a representation and take a decision on it before the next date of hearing on October 15. It also expressed hope that "media houses would show restraint in their reports and would abide by the cable TV regulations, program code and various guidelines, statutory and self regulatory, while making any reports with regard to the petitioner"

Days after her surfaced in a drugs-related probe in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the southern film star moved the Delhi High Court seeking to stop media trial in the case.

The actor, represented by advocate Aman Hingorani, has claimed in her plea that Rhea Chakraborty had already retracted the statement in which she was allegedly named and yet the media reports were connecting her to the case. The actor through her lawyer also submitted that media reports being run in contravention with I&B Ministry guidelines.

Earlier on September 14, the Narcotics Control Bureau said that the names of Sara Ali Khan, Simone Khambatta and Rakul Preet Singh have come up during the interrogation of actor Rhea Chakraborty, news agency ANI reported. The anti-drug agency, however, did not spell out their roles and said no summons have been issued to these people as of now.

Earlier, a news channel had reported that Rhea had named Sara, Rakul and fashion designer Simone Khambhatta, among others, as drug consumers.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha