Sandeep had produced a film on the life of of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Titled ‘PM Narendra Modi’, the biopic had been released in the days leading up to the General Elections in May 2019. While questions have been raised about Sandeep’s involvement in Sushant’s death, the late actor’s family has said they do not know of the producer.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amidst the furore and mystery surrounding the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Saturday that he will be forwarding to the Central Bureau Investigation the complaints he has received about links of Bollywood film producer Sandeep Ssingh with the Bharatiya Janata Party and a “drug nexus” in Bollywood.

“I have received many requests and complaints to investigate the relationship between Sandeep Ssingh, who made PM Modi’s biopic and BJP, regarding his connection with Bollywood and drugs. I will send these requests to CBI for investigation.” Deshmukh told news agency ANI.

The Congress has levelled allegations about Sandeep’s proximity with the BJP, while the latter has rubbished the claims. In a series of Tweets on Saturday, Maharashtra Congress general secretary and party spokesperson Sachin Sawant has alleged that Sandeep had called the office of BJP Maharashtra unit 53 times from september 1 to December 23, 2019. Sawant further question as to why Sandeep’s Legend Global Studio was the only film company which signed MOU worth ₹177 crores with Gujarat govt in Vibrant Gujarat summit?

Responding to the same, BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis questioned why the Mumbai Police did not probe the Ssingh angle. Fadnavis said, as quoted in a report by Hindustan Times: “The state police kept maintaining it [Rajput’s death] was a suicide. They should have probed Ssingh too. Now a news has come about how Sssingh was co-producing a biopic on the life of honourable Bal Thackeray a few years ago. What will Congress now say about that link,” he said.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja