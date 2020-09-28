Sushant Singh Rajput Case: The CBI on Monday said that "no aspect ruled out as of date" in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said that it is conducting professional investigation in the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and noted that "no aspect ruled out as of date".

"The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting professional investigation related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. Investigation is continuing," the CBI said in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

The clarification from the CBI comes days after Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh accused the central probe agency of "delaying the matter" and accused that it is taking the case in a "different direction".

In a statement, Singh had also revealed that an AIIMS doctor, who was in the team that conducted forensic tests in the case, told him that Sushant died by "strangulation and not suicide".

"Today, we are helpless as we don't know which direction the case is going in. Till today, CBI has not done a press briefing on what they have found out. I'm not happy with the speed at which the case is going," Singh had said, as reported by ANI.

Sushant's friends to go on hunger strike from Oct 2 demanding justice in death case

Meanwhile, Sushant's friends -- Ganesh Hiwaker and Ankit Acharya -- have decided to go on a hunger strike from October 2, demanding justice in the case. In a video message, the claimed that there is no update from the CBI and they will be going on a three-day hunger strike to demand justice in the case.

"We have been demanding justice in the Sushant Singh Rajput murder case from the beginning. But, there have been no updates from the CBI for the past few days. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is doing its job and looking for drugs connection. We also want the drugs mafia to end. The Enforcement Directorate is also doing its job," they said, as reported by ANI.

"That is why we are going on a three-day hunger strike from October 2. If we get the permission from Delhi Police, we will do the hunger strike outside Rajghat. If we don't get permission, we will do a hunger strike in Mumbai after taking permission from the Mumbai Police. If we don't get permission for that as well. We will do a hunger strike in my house," they added.

Sushant Singh Rajput had allegedly committed suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor was reportedly suffering from depression and was undergoing treatment over the last few months. His family, however, alleged foul play in his death, following which the Supreme Court handed the probe to the CBI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma