Sushant Singh Rajput Case: The drug agency since then had arrested nearly 33 people in the drug probe. Those arrested include Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Sushant’s domestic help, alleged drug peddlers and suppliers.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will file its charge sheet in the drug case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in the NDPS court on Friday. The charge sheet by the NCB is likely to be of more than 1,000 pages. Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, and her brother Showik Chakraborty are the main accused in the case.

The NCB had in August last year registered two cases related to drugs in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The drug agency since then had arrested nearly 33 people in the drug probe. Those arrested include Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Sushant’s domestic help, alleged drug peddlers and suppliers.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan