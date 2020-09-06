Rhea’s interrogation by the NCB comes just a day after the probe agency arrested her brother Showik and Samuel Miranda, who was the former house manager of Sushant Singh Rajput.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In order to solve mysteries surrounding the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday interrogated the late actor’s live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea, who is the key suspect in the case, arrived at the agency's office in Mumbai at noon, was escorted by the Mumbai Police.

Rhea's interrogation by the NCB comes just a day after the probe agency arrested her brother Showik and Samuel Miranda, who was the former house manager of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea was summoned by the probe agency in the morning which said that it wants to ascertain the roles of the actress, her brother Showik and Miranda in this alleged drug racket as it has obtained mobile phone chat records and other electronic data that suggested some banned drugs were allegedly being procured by these people.

'Rhea ready for arrest'

Following the NCB issued a summon against Rhea Chakraborty, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that the 28-year-old actress is "ready for arrest as it's a witch-hunt".

"Rhea Chakraborty is ready for arrest as this is a witch hunt and if loving someone is a crime, she will face the consequences of her love. Being innocent, she has not approached any court for an anticipatory bail in all the cases foisted by Bihar Police now with CBI, ED and NCB," news agency ANI quoted her lawyer as saying.

'Dipesh Sawant active member of drug syndicate'

Meanwhile, Dipesh Sawant, the house help of Sushant who has been sent to NCB custody till September 9, is an "active member of drug syndicate", said the NCB, adding that he is "connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers". Sawant was arrested by the probe agency on Saturday evening "for his role in procuring and handling of drugs".

"On the basis of statements of Dipesh Sawant, house help of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and digital evidence collected by NCB, it's clear that Dipesh is an active member of drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers," the NCB said in a statement, as reported by ANI.

Meanwhile, Dipesh lawyer said, "he (Dipesh Sawant) was in their (NCB) custody since Sept 4, without his family being informed. He should've been produced before court within 24 hrs. We've filed a plea against him being kept in custody for over 24 hrs. Court has called for a reply from the NCB".

CBI questions Sushant Sister Meetu Singh

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the matter along with NCB and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Sunday interrogated Sushant's sister Meetu Singh at the DRDO Guest House. Apart from Meetu, the central agency also questioned Sushant's business manager Shruti Modi, his talent manager Jaya Saha and cook Neeraj.

On Saturday, the CBI had visited Sushant's flat in Bandra as part of its investigation into his death. Sushant’s cooks Neeraj and Keshav, his flatmate Siddharth Pithani and his sister Meetu Singh accompanied the team, officials said, adding that after inspecting the flat, the investigators went to the terrace of the building.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his flat in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14, following which the Mumbai Police registered a case of accidental death and recorded statements of over 50 people. Various angles surrounding the actor's death are currently being probed by the CBI, NCB and the ED.

(With agency inputs)

